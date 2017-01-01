2017 is full of opportunities to grow: Vancouver tarot reader

It looks like 2017 will be a strong year for Vancouver and its residents because as long as people do their homework, rewards will come in the fall, says one local tarot reader.

Tegan Forbes draws her findings from tarot cards and astrology readings. She interpreted a tarot spread for Vancouver, at Metro’s request.

She says 2017 may be Vancouver residents’ time to shine, especially because the city is becoming better known on the world stage.

“We’re not looking at new beginnings so much this year as much as we’re looking at growth,” said Forbes, who has been reading tarot cards for over 10 years.

“It’s about Vancouver rocking it and having some pride and being super stoked for our city but also respecting it and coming into our own – saying we’re our own bosses.”

That respect can come in many forms, but it means fighting for the things closest to your heart without blaming others, she explained.

Whether that issue is pipelines, bike lanes, or dog friendly patios, people can find identity in constructive ways, she said.

“We live in a beautiful city that has as lot of beautiful ways to nourish ourselves. So nourish, but don’t escape or skip steps, or scapegoat other people.”

Perhaps that message is more important now than ever, given the “deconstruction and upheaval” that 2016 was for people both personally and globally, said Forbes.

In terms of what people can expect throughout the 2017, she says January is the time for big announcements and spontaneous decisions. February through to June is a good time to reflect and “get all your ducks in a row,” because people have until October to carry out the big plans that sprung up in January, she added.

“The last part of 2017 is going to be incredibly rewarding for the people who did the work. So if you do your work and really put some thoughtful attention into the details, this is amazing results coming that lead to some pretty big breakthroughs.”

It’s a year full of opportunities for the city as a whole, she said.

“There’s definitely a lot of positive opportunity, but we’re going to have to work for it.”

Astrological events

Aug. 21: Solar eclipse

B.C. residents will be able to see part of a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1979. It may signal a “breakthrough” in people’s personal or career paths, said Forbes.

March 5 – April 16: Venus retrograde

During this time period, Venus appears to be moving backward in the nightsky, which is usually a sign that people won’t be “getting any love,” said Forbes. But it can also mean this is the time for people to take care of themselves, she said.