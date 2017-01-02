Downtown Eastside residents start new year with eviction notices

Several residents in a Downtown Eastside low-income housing site say they are being unfairly evicted after signing a fixed-term lease agreement for the new year.

Ross House is evicting eight single-room occupancy tenants by increasing the rent to $660 from $450 as of Jan. 1, 2017, the DTES SRO Collaborative claims. The advocacy group made a copy of a letter, from Ross House Holdings Ltd. addressed to a tenant, available to media that appears to confirm at least one case of this.

That tenant, Aurora Dunkley-Johnson, told reporters Monday the landlord locked her out of the building after she stepped outside to speak with media.

But she says she does not regret her decision to share her story.

“I’m not afraid because I stick up for my rights, and I stick up for the people in the Downtown Eastside. I am a community person, in the Downtown Eastside. I was born and raised here,” said the 23-year old.

“If I’m going to get evicted, so be it. I’m speaking up for myself.”

Her fob did not provide her access to the building as of Monday afternoon but she walked in after another tenant buzzed her in. She told Metro she has paid rent, on time, every month, for the two-and-a-half years she has lived at Ross House.

Metro’s attempts to contact Ross House Holdings Ltd. were unsuccessful.

Fixed-term tenancy agreements are legal in B.C. but social housing critics argue landlords use it as a loophole to increase rents by more than the legal amount for continuous tenancies. For instance, Dunkley-Johnson’s rent rose by more than 50 per cent.

The new rate of $660 is $50 higher than the welfare-cheques many DTES residents depend on, long-time social housing advocate Jean Swanson pointed out.

Rising rent costs are making the homeless crisis worse in the community, she said.

“It reduces the number of SRO units available to low-income people.”

Advocates say many SRO residents like Dunkley-Johnson sign fixed-term tenancy agreements because they are not aware of the consequences. Humberto Macias-Carrasco has been living at Ross House for a year and says he could not see well enough to read the fine print before signing the new lease.

“I’m going blind, I can hardly see. I don’t know what to do,” said Macias-Carrasco, who recently suffered a stroke.

SRO Collaborative organizer Wendy Pedersen plans to help at least eight tenants file claims with The Residential Tenancy Branch against Ross House Holdings Ltd. to fight both the evictions and rent increases.