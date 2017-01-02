Icy Vancouver conditions not expected to melt anytime soon

Vancouver-area residents can expect a few more days of icy sidewalks due to a cold snap blowing through the Lower Mainland this week, according to Environment Canada.

The mercury is not forecast to rise above freezing until Wednesday, when it could go as high as 2 C. There is a chance of flurries or snow starting Thusday night until Sunday, according to the seven-day forecast.

With some Vancouver roads – even main arterials – still covered in ice Monday morning, some residents took to social media to voice their complaints.

The city responded to 25 calls as of Monday morning, a spokesperson told Metro in a written statement. A full roster of crew and equipment are also dealing with hills, arterials, and priority bike lanes, according to the statement. Residents are being asked to call 311 or use the VanConnect app to notify the city of areas that need de-icing.