Vancouver marks Canada’s 150th birthday with celebration of First Nations culture

Vancouver will mark the country’s sesquicentennial (150th birthday) with events celebrating the area’s Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations.

Canada 150+, the city’s commemoration of the 150th anniversary of confederation, will feature three major events, including a nine-day art and cultural festival in the downtown core.

The year-long celebration will be funded with a $2.3 million grant from the feds and $2.4 million from the city, according to a press release.

The three main events are The Drum Is Calling Festival (July 22-30 at Larwill Park), The Gathering of Canoes (July 19-22 at Jericho Beach) and the Walk For Reconciliation (September).

More details about each event will be released in the coming months.



The Drum Is Calling Festival, which will be curated by artist and writer Margo Kane, will open with a performance by Buffy Sainte Marie and will showcase a village of life-size Aboriginal housing structures from different First Nations.

The Gathering of the Canoes will see up to 5,000 canoe families and supporters stop at Jericho Beach on their way to Campbell River as part of the 2017 Tribal Journey.

