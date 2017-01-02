Vancouver streets are so icy, people are skating on them

Think school closures and snow tires are as crazy as winter gets? That's cute.

In Vancouver the roads are so icy, people are literally skating around town.

Vancouverites took to social media Monday to express their feelings about some of the city's iced-over sidewalks and roads. Some bemoaned their "virtually undriveable" sidestreets and laneways, pointing out serious safety hazards and requesting the city salt their area.