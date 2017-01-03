Environment Canada forecasts absolutely frigid temperatures for Vancouver

Icecouver just won’t end.

Days after some Vancouverites caused a social media stir by skating around on the city’s frozen streets, Environment Canada says the frigid temperatures aren’t going anywhere just yet.

While base temps start out at -5 C this morning, with a brief warming to around 0 in the afternoon, the wind chill will drop to a razor-sharp -12 C by 7 p.m.

But if you’re not the street hockey type, bundle up and wait for the end of the week. By Friday, temperatures will be back around 4 C, with rain – not snow – in the forecast.