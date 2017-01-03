News / Vancouver

Environment Canada forecasts absolutely frigid temperatures for Vancouver

Days after some Vancouverites caused a social media stir by skating around on the city’s frozen streets, Environment Canada says the frigid temperatures aren’t going anywhere just yet.

Vancouver's icy walkways and roads aren't going anywhere yet.

Icecouver just won’t end.

While base temps start out at -5 C this morning, with a brief warming to around 0 in the afternoon, the wind chill will drop to a razor-sharp -12 C by 7 p.m.

But if you’re not the street hockey type, bundle up and wait for the end of the week. By Friday, temperatures will be back around 4 C, with rain – not snow – in the forecast.

Just be glad you’re not in Whistler or the Fraser Valley, where wind chills will make it feel like anything from -15 to -20 C.

