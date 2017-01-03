Gambling addiction triggers same part of brain as drug addiction: UBC study

Gambling addicts’ brains light up in the same way drug addicts’ brains do when they are shown images of slot machines, according to a new UBC study.

Participants in the study showed increased activity in the brain’s reward network, particularly the insula, which is responsible for bodily sensations, including cravings.

“This region responds to any type of reward. It's the same for food reward or financial reward, or if people take a drug,” said lead author Eve Limbrick-Oldfield.

She says this finding could help rehab centres measure the effectiveness of treatments – something that is currently difficult to do because feelings of craving can be subjective.

“The higher they reported their craving when they saw these gambling images, the more insula activity increased,” said the UBC psychology researcher.

“This biological marker is a really great way of measuring if a treatment is reducing a craving.”

This concrete connection between gambling images and a reaction in addicts’ brain shows how dangerous advertisements can be for those trying to kick the habit, she said. Limbrick-Oldfield used photos of slot machines, horseracing posters, and lottery cards in the study but says TV commercials are likely even more effective in triggering cravings.

“They involve sounds, movies, and they really are very exciting and highlight the gambling machines.”

It may be time to consider an outright ban on gambling advertisements, she said.

“I think it might be quite a controversial view, but in the same way that smoking isn’t advertised anymore, there is certainly an argument for it to be the same for gambling.”

Policymakers should consider preventative measures as well and more research needs to be done to better understand how people develop behavioural addictions to things like gambling in the first place, she said.

“We know that gambling behaviour and gambling [images] in this case can activate the [reward] network. But we’re not exactly sure how that can become addictive.”

But there could be clues in drug-addiction research.