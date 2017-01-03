New downtown Vancouver schools signal families flocking to urban centre says expert

A new school in Northeast False Creek and the possibility of building two others in Vancouver’s downtown is a signal that more families are choosing to live in the city centre, says one demography expert.

City data shows a 134 per cent increase in the number of children in Vancouver’s downtown neighbourhood from 2001 to 2011. That jump “dwarfs” any other neighbourhood in Vancouver, says Nathanael Lauster, a UBC sociology professor who studies Vancouverites’ housing choices.

“[Downtown] is not going to appeal to everybody but it definitely appeals to enough people that the city is going to have to start responding,” he said.

One of the biggest factors in accommodating families is building more schools, he said.

The new 510-seat, four-storey, Crosstown Elementary near Stadium SkyTrain Station is expected to achieve full capacity, according to the Vancouver School Board’s projections, said associate super intendent David Nelson.

“Certainly Crosstown Elementary will be right within a neighbourhood that is set with the viaduct planning to move forward. There will be more development within this community,” he told Metro in December.

The school’s catchment area already has 325 registered public-school students and will open in September 2017, he said.

A nearby school, Elsie Roy Elementary in Yaletown, has had more applicants for kindergarten than other grades, which also indicates a growing need for classrooms in the downtown area, he added.

Nelson says the school board plans to build another elementary school in Coal Harbour and is looking at the possibility of setting aside money for an additional secondary school in downtown Vancouver as well.

It’s a step in the right direction, said Lauster, who believes the flow of families toward urban centres, where there are few single-family houses, is a positive trend.

“We’re seeing this shift away in Vancouver from the single-family detached house,” he said.