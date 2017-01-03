Vancouver vows to tackle ice rink streets and sidewalks

You’ve seen the photos of people ice skating on some Vancouver roads — now the city is promising to devote more attention to the smaller residential streets, which are covered with several inches of thick ice in many neighbourhoods with nary a speck of salt or sand to be seen.

“We’ve essentially shut down our construction crews … and we’ve redeployed those crews,” Dobrovolny said. It’s a departure from the city’s normal policy of concentrating on the arterial streets.

The city is also devoting 50 more staff to enforce a bylaw that requires property owners and tenants to clear sidewalks by 10 a.m. following a snowfall.

“There are some problem areas, particularly strata councils and businesses in commercial areas, that haven’t cleared their sidewalks and that’s creating some real problems,” Dobrovolny said.

At a deceptively treacherous spot on 23rd Avenue near Main Street, David Fanthorp was standing guard, warning oncoming pedestrians: “I’ve already seen two people fall here.”

Wearing her baby in a cloth carrier, Jessica Iverson said she was walking with extreme caution and avoiding some particularly bad streets entirely. Christa Giles was making her way, by wobbly fits and starts, on her bicycle down an icy tire track in Mount Pleasant. A few blocks away, a driver in a small white car attempting to turn right simply slid slowly into the curb.

A total of 300 city workers have been redeployed to work on clearing the side streets and to help sanitation crews clear a backlog of garbage and green bin pickup, Dobrovolny said.

In December, the city’s 311 information line received 1,636 calls to report violations of the snow-clearing bylaw. Between 85 and 90 per cent of property owners comply after getting a warning, although court action has now been started against the owners of 36 properties, Dobrovolny said.

Iverson said that while she’s often thought about reporting property owners who don’t clear sidewalks, she has yet to follow through. But for frustrated residents, making a complaint may be the best way to get action. Dobrovolny urged residents to report problems to 311 or using the city’s app, VanConnect; the city then uses that information to determine where to deploy resources.

The city will also provide free salt that residents can pick up at firehalls around the city. But Dobrovolny warned that when temperatures are below zero, salt won’t work to clear ice and sand is the better option.