Crowds storm Vancouver fire halls, desperate for road salt to clear icy paths

As the unusual cold snap continues in Vancouver, the city’s fire halls have been inundated with road salt seekers to the point that police have had to be called to help manage crowds of up to 200 people.

“We’ve had issues with large crowds, both with making sure they don’t impede the apparatus and that they’re lining up safely and in a civilized way,” said Jonathan Gormick, public information officer with Vancouver Fire and Rescue.

Because most stores have run out of salt, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service agreed to distribute salt mixed with sand, provided by the city, from 10 fire halls throughout the city. The mounds of salt and sand were delivered the evening of Jan. 3, with the understanding that residents would be able to start pickup up two buckets a person starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4.

But managing the huge crowds has been more than the fire department bargained for. At fire hall 12, crews had to dissuade the driver of a pickup truck from filling several garbage cans full of salt. The next morning, fire crews were busy managing very long lines of around 100 people and making sure salt seekers did not block access routes for fire trucks. Police had to be called to some locations to manage the large crowds, and by 10 a.m., fire halls 13, 14, 15 and 17 had run out of salt. More will be delivered this afternoon.

Because of the demand, Gormick is asking the public to now limit themselves to just one bucket of salt. He’s also asking that people check the city’s website to see which fire halls are distributing salt, and to not call or try to access the fire halls in search of salt. The salt mounds are located in the parking lots of the fire halls.

“I know when we rolled out the initiative we were hoping that the intervention would be needed by our staff was minimal, I think the plan initially was that we would supervise that people weren’t taking too much salt and report back with inventory levels,” Gormick said.

“But it’s been a big issue this morning and I know our crews are taxed with answering the door, people are going to the wrong fire hall.”

While crews did prevent the man in the pickup truck from filling up his vehicle with salt last night, Gormick said there are no plans to guard the mounds throughout the night.

“If that means somebody shows up at 2 a.m. with a pickup truck and fills the truck, there’s not much we can do about that,” he said. “Based on the demand we’ve seen there’s not going to be and salt left at 2 a.m.”

After snow and cold temperatures left thick sheets of ice over many side streets and sidewalks, the city is now promising to devote more workers to clear side streets and to enforce a sidewalk clearing bylaw.

According to a release from the city, salt will be distributed to the following fire halls:

Fire Hall #3 - 2801 Quebec Street

Fire Hall #4 - 1475 W. 10th Avenue

Fire Hall #7 - 1090 Haro Street

Fire Hall #12 - 2460 Balaclava Street

Fire Hall #13 - 4013 Prince Albert Street

Fire Hall #14 - 2804 Venables Street

Fire Hall #15 - 3003 E. 22nd Avenue

Fire Hall #17 - 7070 Knight Street

Fire Hall #19 - 4396 W. 12th Avenue