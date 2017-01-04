Police in Delta don't suspect foul play after discovery of human remains
The bones were spotted on Dec. 29 near the major thoroughfare of Nordel Way.
DELTA, B.C. — Police in Delta say foul play is not suspected after human remains were found in the suburb south of Vancouver.
The discovery is no longer considered suspicious, but a release from Delta police says the victim has not yet been identified.
Confirmation of the identity is expected to take some time.