News / Vancouver

Cold snap pushes B.C. residents to use record amount of electricity

New record passes decade-old mark set in November 2006.

People shovel sidewalks in East Vancouver in December 2016.

Jeff Hodson/Metro File

People shovel sidewalks in East Vancouver in December 2016.

The recent freezing weather has resulted in the highest-ever hourly demand for electricity in B.C.

The new record, of 10,126 megawatts, was set between 5 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, passing the decade-old mark of 10, 113 megawatts set between 5 and 6 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2006.

More:

Demand for electricity peaks during weekday evenings as people arrive home from work and school, flip on the lights and heat and begin to make dinner. On average, electrical usage increases 88 per cent in winter months.

The recent spat of sub-zero weather is expected to ease over the coming days according to Environment Canada with a chance of more snow expected beginning Thursday evening. B.C. Hydro says it expects peak hourly demand loads of between 9,800 and 10,200 megawatts for the rest of the week.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Vancouver Views

More...