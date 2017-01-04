Cold snap pushes B.C. residents to use record amount of electricity

The recent freezing weather has resulted in the highest-ever hourly demand for electricity in B.C.

The new record, of 10,126 megawatts, was set between 5 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, passing the decade-old mark of 10, 113 megawatts set between 5 and 6 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2006.

Demand for electricity peaks during weekday evenings as people arrive home from work and school, flip on the lights and heat and begin to make dinner. On average, electrical usage increases 88 per cent in winter months.