Home sales figures to wrap up tumultuous year for Vancouver real estate market

VANCOUVER — The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver will release home sales figures for December and all of 2016 later today, wrapping up a tumultuous year in one of the country's most widely watched housing markets.

Residential property sales in the city started the year off strong, sometimes hitting record highs.

But partway through the year the market started to cool, with sales and eventually prices declining.

The real estate board says in its most recent report that 2,214 homes changed hands in November — down 0.9 per cent compared to October and a 37.2 per cent plunge compared to November 2015.

The composite benchmark price for all home types in Metro Vancouver was $908,300 in November, down 1.2 per cent from the previous month and a drop of 20.5 per cent compared to the same month the year before.