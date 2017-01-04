Simon Fraser University unveils draft sexual violence policy

Simon Fraser University has unveiled a draft sexual violence policy that will apply to all members of the university community, including staff, faculty and students.

The policy, which was drafted by working and advisory groups following six months of consultation with experts and community members, would see the creation of a central resource office that will help survivors access confidential support and services like accommodation.

The office will also run training programs to help community members reduce, prevent and respond appropriately to sexual misconduct.

“A key feature of the policy is to ensure that survivors who disclose sexual misconduct have immediate access to support services, regardless of where and when they experienced sexual violence or misconduct,” said Jon Driver, former SFU provost and chair of the policy working group, in a press release on Wednesday.