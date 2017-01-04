Vancouver endures #SaltCrisis of 2017
Who says we can't handle winter?
It doesn’t usually snow in Metro Vancouver, and when it does, the rain usually washes it away a few days later.
So the current cold snap has caught residents, hardware stores and municipal governments off guard: sidewalks remain unshoveled, retailers are completely out of road salt and many streets are skating rinks untouched by snow plow, salt or sand.
Enter the City of Vancouver this week with a promise of free road salt, to be dropped off to 10 fire halls throughout the city. And a frenzy ensued.
At two fire halls, the police were called to deal with the large crowds and some out of control tempers.
The kerfuffle led some to fear that the rest of Canada might notice our pathetic attempt to deal with winter.
We're not actually sure this would work. But you could try?
Transplanted Edmontonians boasted that they vaguely remember how winter feels.
Don't even think about dipping into the Mayor of Coquitlam's personal stockpile.
In Vancouver, more salt will be delivered to fire halls tomorrow.
