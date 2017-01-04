2017 B.C. property assessments reflect 2016’s wild real estate ride — but not the aftermath

In January 2016, many single-family home owners were shocked to find their properties had risen in value by 15 to 20 per cent.

But 2017’s official assessment values show the party kept right on going in 2016 (the assessments show the market value of a property on July 1, 2016). Single-family home values increased from 30 to 50 per cent, not just in or near Vancouver but right across the region, from Squamish to Chilliwack, said Jason Grant, regional assessor for BC Assessment.

In January 2016, the assessment showed strata property values lagging behind the booming market for detached homes. Not so for January 2017: condominiums rose 15 to 30 per cent, an increase seen across the region.

“Last year the market movement was centred in communities closest to Vancouver, and affected single family properties the most,” Grant said. “This year, we’re seeing single family properties anywhere within 30 to 60 minutes of Vancouver operating in that 30-50 per cent range.”

Your property tax will only go up if your home value rises greater than the average for your city, Grant said. The 2017 assessment shows values in Vancouver rose an average of 30.6 per cent. If your property increased less than that, you could actually see your property taxes decrease.

In early July, the provincial government introduced a 15 per cent property transfer tax on property purchases made by foreign nationals in Metro Vancouver. The market has slowed considerably since then, and prices have dropped for single family homes in many municipalities.

BC Assessment is not in the business of making forecasts, but will be keeping a close eye on valuations next July.