Archeologists dig up evidence of 3,800-year-old potato cultivation in Fraser Valley

Last April, members of the Katzie First Nation gathered on the rocky beach of Alouette Lake to do something they hadn’t done in over 100 years.

They were there to cook and eat wapato, a type of potato that had once been a staple of their diet.

“We cooked it plain, and everybody has said should we do this again they would like some butter, salt and garlic,” said Debbie Miller, general manager of Katzie Development Limited Partnership. “But the first one, we thought, needed to be clean.”

Recently published results of an archaeological dig show that the Katzie were cultivating wapato near Pitt Meadows as far back as 3,800 years ago. The tuber grows in watery soil near river banks or in areas where tidal rivers, like the Pitt or the Fraser, constantly wash over the plant.

The archaeological evidence showed how the Katzie reused discarded cooking stones to prepare the wapato growing areas. The stones had been heated up in a fire and then used to boil water in watertight baskets; when they cracked, the Katzie used the stones to line the watery wapato fields to cultivate the plant and make it easier to harvest from the mucky river bed.

The dig was completed by Katzie members who have been trained in archaeology at Simon Fraser University, and their findings have inspired the Katzie to try to find and again cultivate the wild wapato. At first, Miller and other community members didn’t recognize the plant which, it turned out, had been growing in plain sight all along.

“Our elders tell us, until you’re ready to learn, things don’t become obvious,” Miller said. “We started seeing these spots throughout the (area) and we started saying, whoa, why did we not see these things?”

After trial and error, they were able to grow the wapato in enough quantity to host the April 20 gathering.