Canadian fullback Rolly Lumbala agrees to two-year contract with Lions

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have agreed to terms with fullback Rolly Lumbala on a two-year contract.

Lumbala, who grew up in Calgary, started all 18 regular-season games last year for the sixth straight season.

"Rolly is a tremendous leader both on and off the field," Lions coach and GM Wally Buono said Thursday in a release. "His efforts often times go uncelebrated, but Rolly is a significant piece of both our offensive and special-teams units and his signing is an important one for the club heading into 2017."

Lumbala was drafted by the Lions with the ninth overall pick in 2008.