Couple entrapped by police in terror plot don't need peace bond: defence

VANCOUVER — The lawyer for a man entrapped by police into masterminding a terror plot says it is not necessary to place her client under a peace bond because a B.C. Supreme Court judge has already ruled the man poses no threat to the public.

Marilyn Sandford, counsel for John Nuttall, told a provincial court judge at a hearing deciding the issue of a peace bond that the lower court doesn't have the authority to rule on an issue that has already been settled.

In June 2015, a B.C. Supreme Court jury found Nuttall and his common-law wife Amanda Korody guilty of terrorism-related charges after they planted what they thought were explosives at the provincial legislature on Canada Day in 2013.

Justice Catherine Bruce overturned those verdicts last year in a scathing decision that said the RCMP had manipulated the naive and marginalized former heroin addicts into carrying out the bomb plot.

The Crown has said the pair still pose a threat to the public and should be placed under a peace bond, though they have not yet specified what conditions they should be held under.