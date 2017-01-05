Court hearing on conflict case involving B.C. premier delayed until next week

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Supreme Court has delayed a hearing on a case that seeks to set aside two rulings made by the provincial conflict of interest commissioner involving Premier Christy Clark.

Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher says a hearing that had been scheduled for Thursday has been adjourned until Jan. 13.

Conacher says his group expects to be in court in Vancouver for a full-day hearing to argue that its petitions to overturn the conflict commissioner's rulings should go ahead.

Conflict commissioner Paul Fraser has applied to have the case dismissed, arguing his rulings are protected by legislative privilege and are not subject to review by the courts.

The rulings made last May and August cleared Clark of conflict allegations connected to her attendance at B.C. Liberal party fundraising events, where tickets could be sold for up to $20,000.