Don’t wait to introduce peanuts, parents told in new medical guideline

New guidelines on peanut allergies upend previous advice that had many parents cautiously waiting until their child was at least a year old before giving them peanuts.

Parents are now being told they should give peanuts to children starting at six months, especially if the child has had severe eczema, which increases the risk of developing an allergy to peanuts.

The previous advice to wait may have contributed to more children developing an allergy to peanuts, which can be life-threatening in some cases.

“Around 2008 there was accumulating evidence that holding off on peanut and other such foods until children were older was perhaps increasing risk of allergies,” said Dr. Edmond Chan, director of the allergy clinic at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. Chan sat on the panel convened by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to create the new guidelines.

In 2000, a recommendation that parents wait to give peanut-based food to children at high risk of developing an allergy was misinterpreted, Chan said, when many people who had no family history of allergies also held off on giving peanuts to their kids.

Introducing peanuts earlier gives the body’s immune system a chance to get used to and accept peanuts, Chan said.

“The simple message is to start peanut early for those with eczema, at around six months, and give it regularly,” Chan said. “For those without eczema, consideration can be made to starting peanut early.”