Edmonton man identified as victim of avalanche in popular B.C. area
A
A
Share via Email
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The victim of an avalanche in a popular recreational area near Valemount, B.C., has been identified as a 27-year-old Edmonton man.
The BC Coroner's Service says Joshuah Maurice Bradshaw was in a group of three people snowmobiling in the Morning Glory Bowl at the Clemina Creek area when he was caught in an avalanche on Dec. 30.
Bradshaw died at the scene.
The BC Coroners Service and Valemount RCMP continue to investigate this death.
Most Popular
-
Alberta medical marijuana patient says she's treated like a 'criminal'
-
Online posts from alleged drunk driver charged with Toronto cyclist's death prompt outrage
-
'It shattered to pieces:' Nova Scotia Power probing wind turbine collapse
-
Degrassi's new season tackles abortion, refugees, 'scary right-wing thinking'