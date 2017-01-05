Independent officials investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey, B.C.
SURREY, B.C. — Members of British Columbia's Independent Investigations Office are responding to what is believed to be a police-involved shooting in Surrey.
A call came in at around 7 a.m., from a neighbourhood in the northwest part of the city.
Officials with the IIO have not released any details but confirm in a tweet that members have been sent to the scene.
The office responds to police-involved death or serious injuries in B.C.