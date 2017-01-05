More snow on the way as Vancouver’s icy transportation headache continues

The City of Vancouver says it’s “made progress” with tackling slippery streets — but many residents say they’re still slipping and sliding on streets packed so thickly with ice they can be skated on.

“Sent this yesterday but don’t see it’s in progress,” wrote one user of the city’s VanConnect app, which allows residents to send in requests for service. “West of 24th Ave. going up the road is an ice sheet. Caused accidents with cars and potentially on pedestrians crossing at the road where it meets Dunbar.”

“Slid in snow tires a quarter (of the) block to 23rd Ave. going north on Skeena street while travelling at 10-15 km an hour,” wrote another resident.

Another complained of a spot on East 7th Ave.: “There is ice on the sidewalk. I am on crutches and can’t reach the Skytrain because of this.”

“Roads need sanding,” wrote one resigned resident, “but we know it won’t happen.”

On Jan. 3, Jerry Dobrovolny, the city’s general manager of engineering, said city workers, including 150 staff redeployed from construction projects, would start to tackle the very treacherous side streets.

“Over the last two days, we’ve made progress with putting down a mixture of sand and salt on priority side streets to maintain access to more than 100 hospitals, schools and community centres, and that work is now about 80 per cent complete,” said Mayor Gregor Robertson in a press release on Jan. 5.

He added:

“I understand the difficulties and frustrations this unusual winter weather has caused Vancouver residents. It’s been challenging for us, too.”

Metro was told no one would be speaking to the media for several days as city staff concentrate on getting the work done. Communications staff did send Metro a follow-up email saying that most of the higher-elevation side streets have been salted and sanded, and have so far work has been done to 83 per cent of schools and hospitals identified as having poor access.

More snow is expected to fall starting Jan. 6. The city will continue to deliver a salt and sand mixture to several fire halls across the city, free of charge to residents, since many stores have run out of salt entirely.

Jonathan Gormick, public information officer with Vancouver Fire and Rescue, said it was a tamer scene today than yesterday, when fire crews had to manage large and at times unruly crowds. But people continue to scramble for a bucketful of salt, and fire hall phone lines are ringing off the hook. They’re working on ways to better inform the public as to when salt will be delivered.