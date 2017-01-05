News / Vancouver

In photos: Trout Lake opens for skating for the first time in 20 years

The small lake in East Vancouver is layered with a solid five inches of ice — meaning it's safe enough to officially open for skating

Mike Tanassee and two-year-old Marlon skate at Trout Lake on Jan. 5, 2017.

Jennifer Gauthier/For Metro

Mike Tanassee and two-year-old Marlon skate at Trout Lake on Jan. 5, 2017.

It's a common enough sight in other Canadian cities, but it hasn't happened in Vancouver for 20 years. That's the last time it got cold enough to freeze Trout Lake. The Park Board today confirmed that with a solid five inches of ice, the small lake is safe to skate on. 

Fancy a game of shinny? People take to frozen Trout Lake for a game of hockey on Jan. 5.

Jennifer Gauthier/For Metro

Fancy a game of shinny? People take to frozen Trout Lake for a game of hockey on Jan. 5.

If you didn't feel like playing hockey, you could go for a leisurely skate in the brilliantly sunny winter day.

Jennifer Gauthier/For Metro

If you didn't feel like playing hockey, you could go for a leisurely skate in the brilliantly sunny winter day.

Hockey players scramble for the puck on Trout Lake on Jan. 5.

Jennifer Gauthier/For Metro

Hockey players scramble for the puck on Trout Lake on Jan. 5.

Baby steps: two-year-old Marlon Tanassee learns to skate on Trout Lake.

Jennifer Gauthier/For Metro

Baby steps: two-year-old Marlon Tanassee learns to skate on Trout Lake.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Vancouver Views

More...