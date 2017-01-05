In photos: Trout Lake opens for skating for the first time in 20 years
The small lake in East Vancouver is layered with a solid five inches of ice — meaning it's safe enough to officially open for skating
It's a common enough sight in other Canadian cities, but it hasn't happened in Vancouver for 20 years. That's the last time it got cold enough to freeze Trout Lake. The Park Board today confirmed that with a solid five inches of ice, the small lake is safe to skate on.
