Some ‘in-salted’ by Coquitlam mayor’s Vancouver salt shortage jab

Amidst much hand wringing and ice chipping over Vancouver’s slippery streets, Coquitlam’s mayor has set off a “flurry” of hilarity online for the second time in a year.

Last February, mayor Richard Stewart broke his silence after having worn the same plain blue suit for 15 months straight to make a point about sexism, the tweet-savvy mayor’s struck again — this time with icy cool.

On Wednesday, the leader cheekily quipped on social media about Vancouver’s so-called “salt crisis” that saw local stores run out of road salt, free handouts spark confrontations among some residents, and cold-hearted scalpers hawk their city-provided salt on Craigslist.

More:

“Guarding Coquitlam's remaining supply of road salt, after Vancouver called looking for some,” Stewart joked on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, accompanied by a stern-faced photograph of himself in front of the municipal salt stockpile.

The post sparked a series of pun-filled Facebook reactions, including commenter Paul Allen Keenleyside who quipped, “Mayor Richard. Worth his salt!”

Meanwhile, another commenter weighed in: “So ‘insalting’!” Farzin Jamatlou joked. And another Lower Mainland resident, Susan Inkster, joked: “A true salt of the earth guy, that Richard Stewart.”

Not everyone was amused or got that a major municipality’s elected leader personally guarding a salt stash was not serious.

“Seems like showboating to me,” commented Facebook user John MacRitchie. “City can't have someone else do that??”

That elicited a further round of puns, with Linda Lawrence Mackay informing the outraged taxpayer upset about the “showboating” guard mayor: “I think he meant snowboating.”

Stewart informed MacRitchie it was all a joke, adding that in reality “city staff are guarding the pile, though it's in an undisclosed secret location, outside of cell range, surrounded by secure walls and alarms and CCTV and …”

But another commenter, Mary Pynenburg, noted that Stewart’s tongue-in-cheek guard duty might actually be taxpayer money well-spent, based on the Latin root word of salary, “salarium” or salt.

“In ancient Rome, it specifically meant the amount of money allotted to a Roman soldier to buy salt, which was an expensive but essential commodity,” she explained. “You are earning your salary.”

By Thursday morning, Stewart continued his light-hearted commentary on Vancouver’s snow woes by assuring residents that each day is getting 1.5 minutes longer than its predecessor, and therefore warmer.