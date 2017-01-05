SRO landlord blames Airbnb cancellation for hiking rents

A privately owned single-room occupancy hotel in Vancouver’s DTES says it was forced to increase its rents after city staff told the landlord to stop listing its units on Airbnb.

Several tenants at the Ross House spoke to media earlier this week alleging significant rent hikes after signing fixed-term rental agreements. But the landlord, Charles Haynes, defended his actions in a written statement Wednesday, explaining that previous rental rates were subsidized by Airbnb-related income.

Ross House rented several units to a third party who then listed them on Airbnb, he said.

“The City of Vancouver has required us to stop this Airbnb activity without any consultation with us on the implications of the value of the income from the Airbnb to provide low-cost housing subsidy,” he said.

“Now we will have to pay money out of pocket to keep the building open, as well as be on call 24 hours a day to attend to the often times psychological needs of some of the tenants.”

A city spokesperson confirmed that three Airbnb listings for Ross House were taken down after they were brought to the city’s attention by residents.

City staff are conducting consultation for a new Airbnb bylaw that city council is expected to vote on in the coming months.

Ross House Holdings Ltd. does not hold a hotel or bed and breakfast licence, which means it is not legally allowed to rent its units out for shorter than 30 days at a time, according to the city.

City councillor Geoff Meggs accused Haynes of deflecting blame.

“Bottom line, he is displacing people who have nowhere to go. He has to be accountable.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least one tenant who would otherwise be evicted received financial support from the Carnegie Outreach group – enough to stay at Ross House for two months, according to housing advocate Wendy Pedersen.

But she maintains that the use of fixed term tenancy agreements is unethical.