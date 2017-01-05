Three arrested in lengthy probe of alleged steroid smuggling ring in B.C.

VANCOUVER — Three B.C. residents face charges after an investigation that officials say broke up an alleged anabolic steroid smuggling and distribution ring.

The Canada Border Services Agency says 33 kilograms of powdered anabolic steroids and prescription drugs have been seized, along with 22 litres of liquid steroids and 1,800 capsules, including more than 300 fentanyl pills.

The agency says in a news release its investigation began in March 2014 after officers noticed multiple shipments containing anabolic steroids and other import controlled substances awaiting customs clearance at Vancouver International Airport.

Arrests were made in the case on Nov. 25.

Matthew Anderson of Maple Ridge, Kailea Ridsdale of Pitt Meadows and Brian McEathron of Mission have been charged with smuggling and possession of unlawfully imported goods under the Customs Act, and importation and possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.