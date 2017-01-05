News / Vancouver

Lace up your skates, Trout Lake is open for outdoor fun

The province's recent bout of frigid temperatures have made the lake's icy surface stable enough to skate on safely.

Get your shinny games in while you can, temps are warming up this weekend.

Twitter/Vancouver Park Board

Get your shinny games in while you can, temps are warming up this weekend.

Vancouverites are getting another chance to break out the pucks and sticks — this time, not on city streets.

The Vancouver Park Board has announced Trout Lake is now officially open for outdoor skating.

The province's recent bout of frigid temperatures have made the lake's icy surface stable enough to skate on safely.

Shinny enthusiasts may want to quickly go and enjoy the ice while it lasts. The weather is expcted to warm up to above zero come Friday.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Vancouver Views

More...