Lace up your skates, Trout Lake is open for outdoor fun

Vancouverites are getting another chance to break out the pucks and sticks — this time, not on city streets.
The Vancouver Park Board has announced Trout Lake is now officially open for outdoor skating.
The province's recent bout of frigid temperatures have made the lake's icy surface stable enough to skate on safely.
Shinny enthusiasts may want to quickly go and enjoy the ice while it lasts. The weather is expcted to warm up to above zero come Friday.
