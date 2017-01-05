Shelters full, and Vancouver community centres open to homeless see up to 200 visits a night

Vancouver community centres open as emergency warming shelters have seen up to 200 visits on one night, and many shelter across the Metro Vancouver region are full as the unusual cold snap continues.

“What we do and what we’ve been doing the duration of the emergency shelter is work with people when they come in,” said Sean Spear, associate director of RainCity Housing. The organization operates two of the temporary shelters that have opened in Vancouver during the winter months. RainCity’s shelters have been full ever since opening in late November.

“We have couching areas and we have extra mats so we will go over capacity and work with people. There’s not a door slammed in their face.”

While 209 people visited Britannia Community Centre on Jan. 3, only 19 people actually slept there. Ten people slept at Creekside Community Centre and two people stayed overnight at Sunset. Numbers for Jan. 3 were not available for West End Community Centre, but 28 people visited and 13 slept over on Jan. 2. A total of 1,800 people have visited the warming shelters since they opened in mid-December.

Numbers have been rising steadily throughout the week, according to data provided by the City of Vancouver. Visits are counted as people walk through the door, which means they could be counted twice in some cases.

Many of the emergency and permanent shelters across the region are currently at capacity, said Rebecca Bell, manager of the Greater Vancouver Shelter Strategy. People can find information about shelters by calling the provincial information service 211, she added.

At times, RainCity staff have transported people to the community centres that are open as warming shelters, Spear said. And there has been turnover at RainCity’s two emergency shelters as people have been helped to find permanent housing.

“There’s a health and safety need to bring folks inside, but it’s good to remember that everyone who is currently residing in one of our various shelters are still homeless,” Bell said.