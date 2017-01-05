Vancouver Whitecaps name Stewart Kerr as the club's new goalkeeper coach

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have added Stewart Kerr as their new goalkeeper coach, the Major League Soccer club announced Thursday.

Kerr, who held the same position for three seasons with Toronto FC before spending 2016 with Orlando City SC, signed a two-year contract through 2018.

Kerr has previously worked with goalkeepers such as John Ruddy, Darren Randolph, Stefan Frei and Julio Cesar.

Last season he coached current Orlando City 'keeper Joe Bendik.