B.C. property data shows sharp declines over 6 months, but with growth signs

VICTORIA — New government data shows there was a steep drop in real estate transactions in the Vancouver area last summer after B.C. brought in a tax on foreign buyers.

Tax revenues from property transfers in Metro Vancouver show there were about 15,000 transactions in an approximately seven-week period ending Aug. 1, which dropped to a low of about 4,700 in October.

The 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers in Vancouver went into effect on Aug. 2.

The number of foreign buyers fell from about 1,970 in the period ending Aug. 1 to 60 in the rest of August.

In November, about 200 property transfers involved foreigners.

There was a slight rebound as well in the total number of properties that were transferred in November, when 5,000 transactions were recorded.

The Finance Ministry data says there was more than $14 billion worth of property transferred in Vancouver that period before Aug. 1, which fell to about $3.7 billion in October.