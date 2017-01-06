Charges laid years after fentanyl, steroids seized in B.C. smuggling bust

As the deadly opioid crisis continues to claim lives — nearly 800 last year in B.C., 60 per cent of them fentanyl-related, and thousands across the U.S. — an attempt to smuggle hundreds of the lethal pills into Canada has been thwarted by border agents after a nearly three-year operation.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on Thursday that it had charged three Lower Mainland residents with smuggling, drug possession and firearms crimes.

In addition to 321 pills of fentanyl — an opioid more powerful than heroin that’s prescribed as a painkiller but also synthesized for the black market and frequently laced into recreational drugs such as cocaine and heroin — border agents also found roughly 1,500 capsules of other substances, plus more than 33 kilograms of raw powdered anabolic steroids and prescription drugs, and 22 litres of steroid liquid.

“The CBSA conducts investigations of border-related criminal activity and prosecutes offenders to the full extent of the law,” CBSA’s Pacific region director general, Roslyn MacVicar, said in a statement. “The excellent work of our criminal investigators in dismantling this smuggling operation in the Lower Mainland exemplifies the Agency’s commitment to securing our borders and keeping the people of Canada safe.”

The province of B.C. declared a state of emergency over the spike in overdoses from fentanyl and established a task group last year. But it also faced criticism from addictions advocates over responding to the crisis, leading volunteers to set up makeshift overdose prevention tents in a number of B.C. cities.

The three arrested by CBSA on Nov. 25 — following a nearly three-year investigation that began after officers snagged “multiple shipments” at the Vancouver International Airport’s Air Cargo Operations and an international mail centre — were from Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Mission.