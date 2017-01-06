How did you get that photo? Through an airplane window
It’s a stunning view of Vancouver shot from an unusual angle: looking north, it captures the sweep of snow-capped Coast Mountains, with the city huddled below. It’s been shared many times on social media, including by CTV and Vancouver Is Awesome.
JoJo Das, a 21-year-old biology student at UBC, took the photo on the last leg of a flight home from visiting his grandparents in Calcutta, India. His flight from Seattle to Vancouver was delayed for two hours, but with the clear weather, Das realized he might be able to get a great shot of Vancouver looking north from the plane. He got his camera (a Nikon D-500) set up with a telephoto lens.
“I happened to be facing on the right side and things just lined up,” Das told Metro.
Das then had to work on the photo using Lightroom to clear up the haze created by particles in the air and shooting through the thick airplane window.
“A really easy thing to do — I use (Adobe) Lightroom — is just to work up the clarity and the contrast and bringing back to life what’s lost between the multiple layers of plastic in front of you.”
Das, who does some freelance photography work but is trying to decide whether to become a full-time photographer, said this is the first time a photo he’s posted on Instagram has been shared widely. Many of his other photographs also document beautiful British Columbia — check them out on Instagram at @jojodas.