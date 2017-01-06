RCMP say suspect arrested in Abbotsford connected to B.C. robbery spree

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — RCMP say they've connected a robbery spree in Chilliwack, B.C., to an arrest made in Abbotsford.

Police say the first robbery occurred on Dec. 19 at a store in Chilliwack.

Police searched the area for a man who witnesses say ran off with cash taken from the store's employee, but were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

A string of eight more robberies were reported at area businesses between Dec. 26 and 30.

On New Years' Day, police in Abbotsford arrested a 28-year-old man from Chilliwack as part of another robbery investigation.