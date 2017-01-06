Iced up: Vancouver councillor questions whether inconvenienced residents are owed tax rebate

Coun. Melissa De Genova thinks residents of Vancouver who have been without the basic city service of garbage pickup because of icy, uncleared streets should get a property tax rebate.

“Some people are now four weeks without the sanitation services that they pay for,” said De Genova.

“Mayor Gregor Robertson and Vision Vancouver just increased property taxes, but when you look at the (additional) increased fees, the average household is paying an increase of five per cent.”

It’s an idea the NPA councillor plans to include in an upcoming motion to council, along with an inquiry to staff to investigate how Vancouver can plan better for snow and ice events. The property tax rebate motion will ask staff to investigate the feasibility of the idea.

If there have been overall savings to the city from not collecting garbage, De Genova said, those should be passed on to residents.

NPA coun. George Affleck will also be bringing forward a motion asking for an independent, third-party review of how the city’s response to such weather can be improved. He pointed to two other reports completed by city staff following snow storms in 2008 and in 2012, and said the time has come to ask for an outside review.

“Here we go, three years later, we messed up again,” Affleck said. “We haven’t performed at the level I think is satisfactory for the people of this city.”

The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Residents living at higher-elevation parts of Vancouver have been contending with extremely icy streets and sidewalks after snow fell on Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.