Lower Mainland driver pulled over for incredibly snowy windshield

With a chance of flurries in the forecast, Lower Mainland residents may want to take note of what happened to one Surrey driver who neglected to clean the snow off from the car windshield before heading out onto the road last week.

RCMP officers pulled over the driver after spotting the car on the road with a very snowy windshield – and with only a face-sized hole to see through.

Surrey RCMP tweeted a photo of the windshield to warn others of what not to do when it snows.

And it seems there could be more windshield clearing in the near future for Vancouver-area residents.