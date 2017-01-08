Vancouver’s Trout Lake closed for skating due to warming temperatures

It appears the Canadian dream of playing hockey on a frozen pond was short lived in Vancouver, as the park board announced Sunday it is closing Trout Lake after slush and thin ice in some areas made it dangerous for skating.

The frozen lake was opened on Thursday and lasted three days before authorities say they were forced to close it due to heavy usage over the weekend and rising temperatures.

Inspection teams spotted at least five slushy areas Sunday morning and rangers posted signs asking residents to stay off the ice until further notice, according to a written statement by Donnie Rosa, director of recreation for the Parks Board.

The Park Board says it will re-open the lake for skating if the ice re-thickens.

It estimates 1,500 to 2,000 people were on the lake on Saturday.