Aritzia reports third-quarter loss on one-time charge, sales up from year ago

VANCOUVER — Aritzia Inc. (TSX:ATZ) reported a loss in its latest quarter due to a one-time charge as its sales improved by 20 per cent compared with a year ago.

The fashion retailer said Monday it lost $8.1 million or eight cents per diluted share in the quarter ended Nov. 27 as a result of a charge related to the accounting treatment of its legacy option plan.

The loss compared to a profit of $15.6 million or 15 cents per diluted share in the third quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Aritzia said it earned a profit of $27.5 million or 23 cents per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $19.0 million or 16 cents per share a year ago.

Aritzia said net revenue totalled $186.5 million for the quarter, up from $155.4 million in the same quarter last year, while comparable sales improved 15.2 per cent.

The company also noted that its fourth quarter was off to a strong start as December comparable sales were up 12.9 per cent for the five-week period ended Jan. 1.