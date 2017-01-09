B.C.’s job growth is unequal and unsustainable: Report

B.C.’s job boom hasn’t been good for everyone and even for those who have new jobs, the good times won’t last for long -- that’s the message economists want to highlight in the latest policy note by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

About 73,000 new jobs were created in the province last year, putting B.C. third in the country in terms of job growth since the 2008 recession, but the vast majority (83 per cent) were located in Metro Vancouver. Those living just outside Metro Vancouver saw some benefits, with the Fraser Valley, Whistler, Squamish, and the Sunshine Coast gaining 11 per cent of the jobs. Vancouver Island also saw some job growth.

But the rest of the province lost jobs in 2016, according to a CCPA study.

That degree of unequal job distribution is a bad sign for B.C., said CCPA’s senior economist, Iglika Ivanova.

“The bad news is it’s not sustainable at all and even in the good times it has been very regionally unequal.”

The new jobs are concentrated in the big cities because economic activity has been largely driven by real estate and that kind of growth won’t go on forever, she warned.

“That’s what makes it unsustainable. The reason why [families] can invest so much in real estate is not necessarily because their income is growing, but it is because they are taking on more debt.”

The debt will eventually catch up to them and impact other types of spending, like retail or entertainment, she explained.

The hot housing market also makes career choices that much more difficult for families.

“Sometimes commentators will say if you can’t afford to live here, you should move somewhere else. But how can you move if all the jobs are in Metro Vancouver?”

In general, healthy economies are boosted by a variety of sectors and not just one industry, said Ivanova, who called B.C.’s economy “imbalanced.” The latest data on B.C.’s economic activity show real estate accounted for one third of the province’s GDP in 2015, she said.

That imbalance is felt most strongly in B.C.’s North and Interior, where communities have seen steady job losses since 2016, according to CCPA.

“The headline statistics of job growth don’t mean anything in those communities,” said Ivanova.