Police identify burned remains of a woman found in North Vancouver

Homicide investigators are asking for the public’s assistance after identifying the burned remains of a woman whose body was found in late November in a along trail in North Vancouver.

The victim, whose body was found in a shelter along Bridgeman North Trail on the morning of Nov. 28, 2016, was identified as 41-year-old Lisa Dawn MacPherson of North Vancouver. The death was ruled suspicious and the investigation was handed over to the RCMP’s integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT).

“Investigators are working tirelessly to determine what led up to Ms. MacPherson’s tragic death,” said RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster in a press release Monday. “(We) are asking anyone with information about, or anyone who knew, Ms. MacPherson to contact IHIT.”

MacPherson is described as five-foot-four with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in North Vancouver on Nov. 24.