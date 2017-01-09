Cougar sedated and captured outside Kelowna, B.C., apartment

KELOWNA, B.C. — An unexpected and unwanted visitor to an apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday night set off a quick response by police and the conservation service.

Residents called after seeing a cougar hunker down into a brick alcove just outside the main doors of the building.

RCMP called in the conservation service who managed to tranquilize the adult female without incident.

Police say in a news release that the tenants in the building did the right thing by calling for help instead of trying to take the situation into their own hands.