Is Vancouver’s snow clearing bylaw too lax?

As many Vancouver neighbourhoods remain locked under a thick layer of ice, the city manager wants to review whether giving three warnings before issuing a snow-clearing violation ticket is too lenient.

“To me that’s one of the lessons — having to issue that many warnings before issuing a ticket is really not a great use of staff time,” Sadhu Johnston told reporters following a press conference on Jan. 9. “We should really go out and issue a ticket, just like we do with any other violation.”

The city has issued 9,000 warnings to residents and businesses who have not cleared their walkways in violation of a bylaw that requires property owners and tenants to clear sidewalks by 10 a.m. following a snowfall.

Between 200 and 300 tickets have been issued, with some of those proceeding to court action. While those who receive tickets must pay a $250 fine, escalating some particularly egregious cases to court action can yield higher settlements of up to $10,000, said Jerry Dobrovolny, the city’s general manager of engineering.

Since many stores ran out of salt, the city has been delivering mounds of salt and sand to fire halls across the city, free of charge to residents.

An unusually long cold snap has resulted in many streets and sidewalks in many neighbourhoods being coated with thick layers of ice. Many residents have been frustrated by the length of time it took for the city to start salting and sanding residential streets and sidewalks near parks or bus stops that are the city’s responsibility to clear.

Since last week, the city has devoted 260 more workers to salt and sand streets and pick up garbage. As for the sidewalks that are the city’s responsibility, “I send my staff out to any area that I hear or see is not properly addressed,” Johnston said. “We’ve got a lot of property and we’re doing the best we can, just like everyone else is.”