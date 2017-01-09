Man charged following thefts at two Vancouver Island colleges

A 22-year-old man has been charged following a string of thefts at Camosun College and the University of Victoria (UVic).

In late November, there were five locker thefts that occurred at Comosun College. This was followed by four break-ins at UVic in December, according to a news release Monday from Saanich Police.

Evidence from the various scenes led to the identification of a suspect. A home was searched in the 2300 block of McNeill Avenue in Oak Bay where officers recovered more than $3,000 worth of items stolen from UVic and Comosun.