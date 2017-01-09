RCMP in Langford arrest three, seize pills and money from home near school

RCMP in Langford have arrested three men after raiding a house across the street from an elementary school and seizing 600 pills and $26,000 in cash.

The three men – a 32 year old from Saanich and two Langford men, ages 41 and 47, were – were arrested Jan. 6 and have been charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking.

“The close proximity of the school where the drugs were seized from is quite concerning,” said Const. Alex Berube, spokesperson for West Shore RCMP in a statement on Monday.

