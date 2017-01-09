Trout Lake may reopen later this week if temperatures fall

Trout Lake is closed to skating right now — but the Park Board is hoping that, with temperatures forecast to drop below freezing later this week, the rare ability to skate outdoors in Vancouver isn’t quite over.

The lake has become slushy and uneven and is currently not safe to skate on. Signs have been posted and park rangers are patrolling the area. But if conditions improve, the lake may be open once again. Staff will be checking the lake every day and posting updates at noon on Twitter and Facebook.

An unusually long cold snap last week allowed the park board to open the lake in Trout Lake Park in East Vancouver for the first time in 20 years. Vancouverites packed the lake to play hockey or take a leisurely skate around the lake in the bright winter sun.