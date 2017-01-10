Abbotsford man narrowly escapes targeted shooting by scampering back into his home
Gunman fled scene in a dark, four-door sedan and police are appealing for information.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
An Abbotsford man was lucky to escape injury early Monday morning after a gunman began shooting at him as he tried to leave his home.
According to Abbotsford Police, the potential victim was walking toward his truck when a man in dark clothing came toward him and opened fire.
The victim scampered back inside as the bullets struck his home and a nearby residence. The gunman then fled the scene in a dark four-door sedan.
Police believe that the shooting, which occurred at 5:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Flagman Place, was targeted and are asking that anyone with information call 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Most Popular
-
Toronto serial rapist to be released from prison amid warnings he’s a risk to reoffend
-
Driver who killed Olympic champion Victor Davis facing new manslaughter charge: Report
-
'Good job:' Councillor has 'never' heard from so many residents happy with Halifax snow clearing
-
Tristan Cleveland: Better access to transit needed for those in trailer parks