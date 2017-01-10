News / Vancouver

Abbotsford man narrowly escapes targeted shooting by scampering back into his home

Gunman fled scene in a dark, four-door sedan and police are appealing for information.

Courtesy APD

A gunman fled the scene of a targeted shooting in this dark, four-door sedan.

An Abbotsford man was lucky to escape injury early Monday morning after a gunman began shooting at him as he tried to leave his home.

According to Abbotsford Police, the potential victim was walking toward his truck when a man in dark clothing came toward him and opened fire.

The victim scampered back inside as the bullets struck his home and a nearby residence. The gunman then fled the scene in a dark four-door sedan.

Police believe that the shooting, which occurred at 5:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Flagman Place, was targeted and are asking that anyone with information call 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

