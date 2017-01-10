Vancouver's Creekside Community Centre no longer a warming centre after needle incident

The park board is not keeping Creekside Community Centre open overnight as a warming centre anymore after a child reportedly found a used hypodermic needle in the washroom Monday.

The child was unharmed, according to park board officials.

The decision to close Creekside as a warming centre and open Carnegie Community Centre overnight instead was unrelated to the needle incident and actually based on staff burnout, according to the park board’s general manager, Malcolm Bromley.

“The closure of Creekside is not a reaction to that incident,” he said.

“What was envisioned as a very short-term plan has turned into a month long plan now. Our staff are not geared up to run 24 hour operations out of our community centres.”

The presence of needles in Vancouver is an unfortunate reality, he said.

“Unfortunately, dealing with syringes and injectables in Vancouver in our public spaces is, at times, common place in our parks and at some of our other community centres.”

There was no sharps disposal bin in the Creekside washrooms as of Tuesday morning but there was one at the front desk.

The park board intends to put a safe needle disposal bin in all community centre washrooms in the future, the City said in a written statement.

“There’s no evidence the child was poked or pricked," said Bromley.

“But still, it’s a close call. You don’t want things like this happening.”