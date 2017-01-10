Customers of alleged illegal plastic surgery clinic in Delta urged to get HIV testing

Customers of an alleged illegal plastic surgery clinic that was run out of a home in Delta should consider get tested for HIV and hepatitis B and C, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. warned Tuesday.

The college issued the unusual notice following a search of a home at 10519 Modesto Place in Delta. It is alleged that Zhuo (Sabrina) Li was operating a business there, Sabrina Permanent Make-up Studio Inc., which provided medical services she was not qualified to perform.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

“Based on the findings, the College believes it is highly probable that Ms. Li was performing cosmetic surgery such as facial injections, eyelid lifts and facial implants, which are restricted activities that only qualified medical professionals are authorized to perform,” Dr. Heidi Oetter, register and CEO of the college, said in a statement.

“The College takes action against those who put the public at risk by practising medicine unlawfully. This is a very serious matter.”

The college launched its investigation in November 2016 after being contacted by a physician concerned about a 23-year-old patient who had received an implant in her nose that resulted in an infection. In December two other people came forward with complications due to eyelid lift surgery.

On Dec. 20, 2016, the B.C. Supreme Court issued the college a search order for the property as well as an interim injunction baring Li from providing medical services. Investigators found medical equipment, boxes of medication, and receipts, but no autoclave (a steam chamber used by hospitals to sterilize equipment).