Glenwhalley? Surrey's Central City distills first single malt whisky

When Central City Brewers built its Surrey beer-making facility in 2013, its brewmaster predicted the public's appetite for small-batch craft beverages wouldn't just be "hoppy" — but that craft alcohol's future in B.C. might also taste a bit more "peaty" too.

Award-winning brewer Gary Lohin looked south to the U.S., home of North America's craft brewing surge, and saw that local spirits were also taking off apace with their hoppy cousins.

"We knew it would only be a matter of time before it came to Canada," he told Metro in a phone interview. "We had the opportunity to design a distillery into our brewery, it was a no-brainer for us."

It made sense not only as a "second revenue stream" for Central City, he explained, but also because the fermented, alcoholic liquid that gets distilled into whisky — known as a "wash" — is the same building block for beer.

"Whisky is probably the closest cousin of beer," he said. "The only thing you don't do is you don't add hops, typically.

"Up to the end of fermentation, it's the same process as making beer. So if you have all the equipment it just makes sense to do something like this."

On Jan. 23, the brewery and distillery is officially launching the first fruits of its bourbon-barrel-aged labours — its first single-malt whisky, the Lohin McKinnon Craft Distilled Single Malt Whisky, which Lohin co-created with head distiller Stuart McKinnon.

Lohin doesn't just have a financial stake in the single malt product he began distilling three years ago, the duration Canada requires the barrel-ageing process in order to qualify as a proper "whisky." However, while Scotland's scotches — such as the popular Glenlivet and Glenfiddich, or their smokier siblings Laphroaig and Ardbeg — are famous, no other single malt whiskies are allowed to call themselves "scotches."

"I'm also just really passionate about whisky," Lohin said. "I've been professionally brewing since about 1989, but I've been a whisky aficionado for even longer."

He described his and McKinnon's three-year-old creation as a "simple whisky" that offers "very easy drinking" with "small notes of a multitude of things," perhaps most similar to a Glenlivet. However, with Canada set to celebrate its 150th birthday, Lohin said they've been aging their own peated whisky in used sherry barrels and hope to release it hopefully in time for the anniversary this year.

"We have some peated whiskies in our storage area that are very smoky and age well in sherry," he said, adding he believes it may be the first peated single malt commercially produced in Canada. "We will have some very flavourful ones coming out in the next few years."